The G77 is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations, used as a platform to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues. The coalition which was started by 77 countries, now has 135 member countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.
2,000 Delegates to attend G77+China Summit in Kampala
