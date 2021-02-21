2,000 Karimojong Flee to Teso in Search for Food

Karimojong children cook food for themselves n Napak district, more than 2,000 families in Napak have crossed to Teso to look for work where they are paid with food as hunger begins bitting.

In short

Joseph Lomonyang the Napak LCV Chairperson says that over 2,000 people mainly from six sub-counties of Matany, Lopei, Lokopo, Lorengechora, Iriiri and Apeitolim have crossed to the neighbouring Teso districts of Amuria, Katakwi, Kapelebyong and Soroti looking for food.