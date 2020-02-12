Julius Ocungi
21:12

2,000 People Suffering From Epilepsy In Kitgum

12 Feb 2020, 21:03 Comments 120 Views Kitgum, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
A mother with two of her children recovering from Nodding Syndrome in Odek Subcounty, Omoro District. Phot

A mother with two of her children recovering from Nodding Syndrome in Odek Subcounty, Omoro District. Phot

In short
Barbra Rose Olum, the in-charge of Mental Health Department at Kitgum General Hospital, says that the high numbers of epileptic patients in the district is worrying.

 

Tagged with: Barbra Rose Olum, the in charge of Mental Health Department at Kitgum General Hospital Epilepsy nodding syndrome
Mentioned: kitgum general hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.