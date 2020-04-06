2,000 Prisoners to be Released in Plan to Decongest Prisons

In short
The Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Services, Dr Johnson Byabashaija says that the prisons service has written to the Attorney General William Byaruhanga asking the government to consider pardoning petty offenders who have already served at least three-quarters of their sentences, breastfeeding mothers and inmates aged above 65.
2,000 Prisoners to be Released in Plan to Decongest Prisons6 Apr 2020, 16:33 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Prisons
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.