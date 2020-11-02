In short
Robson Ogwang, a resident of Ot-Ogole says they are faced with a serious water crisis. He asked the town council officials to immediately intervene into the matter.
2000 Residents in Aduku Town Council Hit by Water Scarcity Top story2 Nov 2020, 13:08 Comments 239 Views Kwania, Uganda Environment Health Northern Updates
A teenager fetching water from a stream that is likely to be affected by poor disposal of human waste Photo by Solomon Okabo
Mentioned: Ministry of Water & Environment
