The commander of Land Forces Lt Gen Peter Elweru says the LDU’s were doing a great job to end rampant crime and deal with criminal gangs in Kampala. However, he said that the impact of the arrests might not be felt if the courts continue releasing the suspects back to the communities.
2,000 Suspected Criminals Arrested by LDU's in Kampala
18 Oct 2019
