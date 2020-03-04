Candia Stephen
20,000 Animals Vaccinated Against Anthrax, Black Quarter in Arua

4 Mar 2020, 20:57 Comments 128 Views Arua, Uganda Agriculture Local government Updates
Veterinary Officer vaccinating a cow in Uriama Sub County in a cattle trash.

Early last month, Arua district veterinary office received 30,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines from Food and Agricultural Organization-FAO following a three years’ ravaging effect of the disease that has since killed over 2,000 animals and infected over 50 people.

 

