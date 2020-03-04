In short
Early last month, Arua district veterinary office received 30,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines from Food and Agricultural Organization-FAO following a three years’ ravaging effect of the disease that has since killed over 2,000 animals and infected over 50 people.
20,000 Animals Vaccinated Against Anthrax, Black Quarter in Arua
Arua, Uganda
