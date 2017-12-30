In short
The year 2017 opened with the Uganda Shilling trading at 3580, but gradually depreciated and hit the lowest level of 3665 in October 2017. The currency crossed a couple of key levels and kept within a wide spread.
2017 Shilling performance and Outlook for 2018
30 Dec 2017
