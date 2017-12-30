David Rupiny
14:38

2017 Shilling performance and Outlook for 2018

30 Dec 2017, 14:38 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
5000 Uganda Shilling Notes David Rupiny

5000 Uganda Shilling Notes Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The year 2017 opened with the Uganda Shilling trading at 3580, but gradually depreciated and hit the lowest level of 3665 in October 2017. The currency crossed a couple of key levels and kept within a wide spread.

 

Tagged with: performance of the uganda shilling in 2017/18
Mentioned: alpha capital partners - uganda shilling performance 2017/18

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.