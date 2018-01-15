Women CSO Challenges MPs on Gender Budgeting

Margaret Kakande, the Head of Gender and Equity Budgeting at the Ministry of Finance speaks to MPs Safia Nalule and Monicah Amoding. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The organisation is particularly concerned budget cuts in Health, Agriculture and Justice Sectors. According to the budget framework paper for the financial year 2018/2019, the Health sector will suffer a budget cut from 1.8 trillion Shillings to 1.6 trillion Shillings this financial year.