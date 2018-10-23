Davidson Ndyabahika
2019 Hult Prize Challenge Unveiled at Makerere University

Silver Walugembe, the Campus Director for Hult Prize at Makerere University together with Jonathan Kasule Kalule speaking about the 2019 competition Davidson Ndyabahika

Silver Walugembe, the Makerere University Campus Hult Prize Director has called on students and teams to pitch business and innovative ideas that would attempt to provide solutions to societal challenges.

 

