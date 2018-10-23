2019 Hult Prize Challenge Unveiled at Makerere University

In short
Silver Walugembe, the Makerere University Campus Hult Prize Director has called on students and teams to pitch business and innovative ideas that would attempt to provide solutions to societal challenges.
2019 Hult Prize Challenge Unveiled at Makerere University23 Oct 2018, 19:23 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Silver Walugembe, the Campus Director for Hult Prize at Makerere University together with Jonathan Kasule Kalule speaking about the 2019 competition Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.