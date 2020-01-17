2019 PLE Results: Karamoja Trails as Central, West Lead

L-R; UNEB Chairperson, Prof Mary Okwakol, Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza and the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni pose for a photo with Primary Seven Candidates and teachers from Kampala Parents School

Data obtained from Uganda National Examinations Board shows that Amudat district registered the lowest number of first grades in the country, with only two, out of 301 candidates scoring aggregates in the first grade. Last year, only one candidate passed in Division One in the whole district.