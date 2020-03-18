Joan Akello
17:02

2020 Summer Olympic Games Still On Amidst COVID-19 Concerns - IOC

18 Mar 2020, 16:53 Comments 71 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Report
In short
However, amidst the concerns, the IOC says it "remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and with more than four months to go before the games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive."

Therefore, all athletes should continue preparing for the games as best as they can.

 

