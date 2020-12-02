In short

On November 6th, the IRCU together with the Elders Forum Uganda, Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD), the National Consultative Forum (NCF) and the Electoral Commission (EC) indicated that they would organize two presidential debates during the 2021 election cycle.







According to a statement issued by the IRCU, due to unforeseen constraints including limited resources and the Covid-19 pandemic, the presidential and constituency debates are indefinitely postponed.