A total of 714,702 candidates passed the examinations compared to 659,910 from the previous year, meaning that overall, more pupils qualify to join the post-primary institutions this year. More than two-thirds of the candidate was from Universal Primary Education schools, according to UNEB.
2022 PLE Results Out With Better Performance
27 Jan 2023
