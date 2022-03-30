In short
Widespread use of the Mosquirix vaccine produced by pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline was recommended after the drug was seen to arouse a child's immune system to thwart malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum in clinical trials.
20m Doses of World's First Malaria Vaccine to be Available to Countries by Next Year
In short
