21 Arrested Over Lack of Life Jackets

Some of the suspects being brought to the shores. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The suspects were intercepted in a distance of about 200 meters from Masese landing site in Jinja district. Eight of them were sailing with 15 bags of charcoal on each boat from Buvuma district whereas the 13 were passengers travelling from Dolwe Island in Namayingo district. They are now detained at Walukuba Masese police station.