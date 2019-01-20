Alex Otto
21 Cholera Patients Discharged from Naguru Isolation Unit

20 Jan 2019, 17:47 Comments 274 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

Ministry of health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says that the ministry has successfully contained the outbreak through treatment, sensitization of communities on prevention measures. He says currently only eight cases with signs and symptoms of cholera are still admitted at the China-Uganda Friendship hospital Naguru.

 

