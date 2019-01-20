In short
Ministry of health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says that the ministry has successfully contained the outbreak through treatment, sensitization of communities on prevention measures. He says currently only eight cases with signs and symptoms of cholera are still admitted at the China-Uganda Friendship hospital Naguru.
21 Cholera Patients Discharged from Naguru Isolation Unit
