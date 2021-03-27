21 Companies Kicked Off Creatives Industry COVID-19 Stimulus Package

In short
The package amounting to 5.6 billion Shillings was offered in a presidential pledge last year after complaints by the entertainment sector players over the continued closure when restrictions on other activities were being eased.
21 Companies Kicked Off Creatives Industry COVID-19 Stimulus Package27 Mar 2021, 10:06 Comments 254 Views Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Music promoters
Mentioned: Uganda National Promoters Network
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.