21 Suspected Members of New Rebel Group Arrested

27 Dec 2021, 19:56 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Fred Enanga showing the picture of one the suspects arrested

The Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday said that the teams have so far arrested more than 21 people in addition to the 8 suspects who were arrested in Kabuusi Swamp, Kassanda District last week.

 

