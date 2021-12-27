21 Suspected Members of New Rebel Group Arrested

In short
The Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday said that the teams have so far arrested more than 21 people in addition to the 8 suspects who were arrested in Kabuusi Swamp, Kassanda District last week.
21 Suspected Members of New Rebel Group Arrested27 Dec 2021, 19:56 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enaanga the police spokesperso
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.