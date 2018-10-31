Wambuzi Reacheal
Deputy CDF Flags off Ugandan Delegation to Post Exercise in Tanzania Top story

31 Oct 2018, Jinja Municipality, Uganda Security Report
The deputy chief of defence forces, Lt.Gen. Wilson Mbadi flags off the Ugandan contingent for the 11th, "Usilikiano imara" exercise in the united republic of Tanzania. Wambuzi Reacheal

In his speech, Mbadi said the exercise will help EAC member states to tighten their grip on terrorism, piracy, and readiness to address disaster outbreaks.

 

