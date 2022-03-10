22 ADF Rebels Killed Since Inception of Operation Shujja

In short
The Army Spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, says in the first operation, UPDF and Congolese forces killed three ADF rebels, four were killed in the second phase and fifteen were shot dead in a fierce fight last Sunday night.
22 ADF Rebels Killed Since Inception of Operation Shujja10 Mar 2022, 11:07 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
