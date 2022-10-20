In short
The patients including 19 children,2 women and a man whose particulars were not readily available by press time were rushed to the health facility on Wednesday night after they were served with food suspected to have been laced with poison.
22 Hospitalized after Eating Toxic Food in Buliisa, Uganda
