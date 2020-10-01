22 Suspects Sentenced to 100 Hours of Community Service

In short
Most of the convicted persons were arrested in January but had not yet faced trial when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March. They have since been on remand, until today, when they appeared before Isingiro Grade One Magistrate Hillary Murangira.
22 Suspects Sentenced to 100 Hours of Community Service1 Oct 2020, 15:09 Comments 144 Views Isingiro District, Uganda Court Human rights Updates
Mentioned: Isingiro Magistrates Court
