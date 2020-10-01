EDSON KINENE
22 Suspects Sentenced to 100 Hours of Community Service

1 Oct 2020, 15:09 Comments 144 Views Isingiro District, Uganda Court Human rights Updates
Magistrates court

Most of the convicted persons were arrested in January but had not yet faced trial when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March. They have since been on remand, until today, when they appeared before Isingiro Grade One Magistrate Hillary Murangira.

 

