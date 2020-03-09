22 Uganda - EU Business Forum Delegates from COVID 19 Hit Countries Denied Entry into Uganda

In short
According to the ministry of health, the 22 were denied entry after they refused to adhere to self quarantine measures that would have them isolated for 14 days
22 Uganda - EU Business Forum Delegates from COVID 19 Hit Countries Denied Entry into Uganda9 Mar 2020, 01:51 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Tagged with: 22 delegates of the EU-Uganda Summit denied entry into Uganda COVID 19 in Africa EU-Uganda Business Summit Uganda and COVID 19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health WHO
