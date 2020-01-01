Alex Otto
226 Suspects Arrested in New Year’s Day Security Operations

1 Jan 2020, 16:21 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Updates
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the suspects were arrested from the various Divisions of Kampala where they were involved in pocketing and waylaying people who were returning home after the celebrations.

 

