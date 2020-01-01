226 Suspects Arrested in New Year’s Day Security Operations

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the suspects were arrested from the various Divisions of Kampala where they were involved in pocketing and waylaying people who were returning home after the celebrations.
226 Suspects Arrested in New Year’s Day Security Operations1 Jan 2020, 16:21 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: 226 arrested in Kampala LDU shoot thugs New Year crime
Mentioned: UGanda Police Force
