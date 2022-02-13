2,292 Children in Apaa Township Not Vaccinated Against Polio

In short
Christopher Ocen, the Chairperson of Apaa Village Health Team told URN that the affected children are those whose families are residing in the hard to reach areas including Punu Dyang Oyanga, Gazi Nile and Mulila Sub-villages.
2,292 Children in Apaa Township Not Vaccinated Against Polio13 Feb 2022, 11:24 Comments 124 Views Amuru, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Breaking news
Courtesy Photo
A child being immunised. According to health officials, the lockdown has reduced the number of children who go for routine immunization
