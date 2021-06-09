23 Arrested for Violating Curfew in Kabale

In short
Deus Nandiinda, the Resident District Commissioner, says that the raid by security personnel follows district security and Covid-19 taskforce meeting where members raised concern over the operations of the two hangouts despite the presidential directive on the closure of bar as a Covid-19 preventive measure.
23 Arrested for Violating Curfew in Kabale9 Jun 2021, 14:14 Comments 79 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
