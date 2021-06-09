Samuel Amanya
14:28

23 Arrested for Violating Curfew in Kabale

9 Jun 2021, 14:14 Comments 79 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Crime Updates
Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region

In short
Deus Nandiinda, the Resident District Commissioner, says that the raid by security personnel follows district security and Covid-19 taskforce meeting where members raised concern over the operations of the two hangouts despite the presidential directive on the closure of bar as a Covid-19 preventive measure.

 

