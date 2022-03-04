Okello Emmanuel
23 Arrested Over Kikuube Land Conflict

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspcts.

In short
Some of the suspects that include both men and women have only been identified as Opar, Ofoi, Mita, Ogenrwoth, Aduba, Joyce, Jarieko and Uucha, all residents of Rwengabi village in Kabwoya sub county in Kikuube district. Others are yet to be identified

 

