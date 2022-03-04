23 Arrested Over Kikuube Land Conflict

In short
Some of the suspects that include both men and women have only been identified as Opar, Ofoi, Mita, Ogenrwoth, Aduba, Joyce, Jarieko and Uucha, all residents of Rwengabi village in Kabwoya sub county in Kikuube district. Others are yet to be identified
23 Arrested Over Kikuube Land Conflict4 Mar 2022, 18:59 Comments 120 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspcts.

