23 Children Isolated With Strange Body Rashes

In short
Dr. Robert Ongom, the Omoro District Health Officer says they are uncertain about the rash because the samples collected from the minors tested negative for measles at Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI in Entebbe.
23 Children Isolated With Strange Body Rashes5 Oct 2018, 06:58 Comments 82 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Local government Northern Analysis
Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Launching the July 2018 Mass Measles Immunization Login to license this image from 1$.
