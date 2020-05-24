Pamela Mawanda
23 More People Test Positive to COVID-19, Cases Rise to 198

Uganda's Positive Cases Rise to 198

The government also blocked the entry of 38 truck drivers who tested positive at different points of entry. This brings the number of drivers who have been sent back to 206, since the beginning of the week.

 

