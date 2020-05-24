In short
The government also blocked the entry of 38 truck drivers who tested positive at different points of entry. This brings the number of drivers who have been sent back to 206, since the beginning of the week.
23 More People Test Positive to COVID-19, Cases Rise to 198
24 May 2020
