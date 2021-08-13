23-Year-Old Returns to Court for Announcing President Museveni Dead

In short
Jamir Ssekyondwa, a resident of Kabunyata Trading Centre in Kamira Sub-County, Luwero district first appeared in court on Thursday, July 15, 2021, before Luwero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe. He was charged with offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011.
23-Year-Old Returns to Court for Announcing President Museveni Dead13 Aug 2021, 09:56 Comments 226 Views Court Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: False Museveni death announcement
Mentioned: Luwero Chief Magistrate Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.