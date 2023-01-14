23-Year Old Suspect Commits Suicide in Zombo Cell

In short
The councilor representing Zombo town council in Zombo district, Joram Mike Anyolitho has identified the deceased as Patrick Ungeyuwun, a resident of Uwope cell in Zombo town council.
23-Year Old Suspect Commits Suicide in Zombo Cell14 Jan 2023, 15:38 Comments 97 Views Zombo, Uganda Crime Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Commit suicide Suspect police cell
Mentioned: Zombo town council police cell
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.