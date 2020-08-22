Edward Eninu
24 Arrested in Kumi Video Halls

22 Aug 2020, 07:55 Comments 199 Views Kumi, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Updates
David Ongom Mudong, the Regional Police Spokesman for East Kyoga.

According to the Kumi District Police Commander, Charles Mugisa, the video operators were warned several times to adhere to the Presidential guidelines of no gatherings but they instead paid a deaf ear.

 

