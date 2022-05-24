In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga police spokesperson, says that the affected people reported the theft at Otuke Central Police Station prompting the UPDF, ASTU, and police from Abim district to launch an operation to recover the animals.
24 Head of Cattle Recovered from Suspected Karamojong Raiders in Otuke
24 May 2022
Otuke District, Uganda
