Amony Immaculate
13:46

24 Head of Cattle Recovered from Suspected Karamojong Raiders in Otuke

24 May 2022, 13:43 Comments 48 Views Otuke District, Uganda Business and finance Security Northern Updates

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga police spokesperson, says that the affected people reported the theft at Otuke Central Police Station prompting the UPDF, ASTU, and police from Abim district to launch an operation to recover the animals.

 

Tagged with: 25 heads of Cattle recovered in Otuke Joint security operation
Mentioned: Anti-Stock Theft Unit - ASTU police Uganda People’s Defense Force – UPDF soldiers.

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.