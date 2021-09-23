In short
Among the 24 names of the slain drivers includes Hajj Makanga Abdu, a Ugandan long-distance driver who was shot dead with his son, Umar Ssembuse aboard truck number UAH 151R, which was burnt at Ganjji – Yeri Road.
24 Long-Distance Truck Drivers Killed by Gunmen in South Sudan Named
Trucks en-route to South Sudan capital, Juba entering Elegu border point of entry in Amuru District - Photo by Dominic Ochola
