240 UPDF, Police Medics Join Coronavirus Fight

25 Mar 2020, 18:20 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
L-R Lt Col Deo Akiiki, CP Fred Enanga and Lt Col Henry Obbo

At a joint media briefing on Wednesday in Kampala, Police spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga, UPDF deputy spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki and Land Forces spokesperson, Lt Col Henry Obbo, said the forces’ health workers will participate in treating the already infected persons, monitoring those in quarantine and evacuation of suspected patients.

 

