2,440 Examination Centers have not Registered Learners - UNEB

According to UNEB the highest number of centers that have not registered learners yet are at Primary Leaving Examination level where 1,397 centers are recorded. At Uganda Certificate of Education levels and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, the number of unregistered centers stands at 546 and 498 respectively
2,440 Examination Centers have not Registered Learners - UNEB28 Nov 2020, 09:33 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
