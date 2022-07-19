Samuel Amanya
25 ADF Rebels Killed in North Kivu

19 Jul 2022, 13:47 Comments 149 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates

In short
Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, the Congolese army spokesperson in Ituri province, says that the rebels were killed during a heavy gunfire exchange with the government troops. Ngongo says that the rebels first attacked the affected villages on Saturday night and fired bullets, which prompted FARDC to respond swiftly.

 

