25 Aspirants Eye Arua Municpality Seat

In short
Top names in the race include Hussein Lumumba Amin, son to former president Idi Amin Dada, former Terego MP and Forum for Democratic Change FDC diehard Kassiano Wadri, former Arua Woman MP and FDC diehard Christine Abia, and prominent lawyer Caleb Alaka.
25 Aspirants Eye Arua Municpality Seat21 Jun 2018, 15:26 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda 2016 Elections Parliament Politics Report
The photograph Hussein Lumumba Amin posted on Facebook seeking opinions on his aspiration for Arua Municipality seat. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.