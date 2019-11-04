25% Children who Suffered from Severe Malaria Can’t Concentrate in Class - Expert

In short
Dr. Richard Idro a consultant pediatrician at Mulago hospital said the latest they are finding is the big extent of the mental health effects associated with the disease and are working to establish modalities for treatment that can help control these effects without interfering with malaria treatment outcomes.
25% Children who Suffered from Severe Malaria Can’t Concentrate in Class - Expert4 Nov 2019, 20:59 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: severe malaria in childen
Mentioned: mulago national referal hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.