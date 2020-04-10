25 Hand Sanitizer Brands Fail NDA Efficacy Test

In short
While many of the sanitizers they tested had recommended content compositions on the labels, they found they were actually not available in the liquid. Some of the fake ones include Tuva, Halal, perfect sanitizer, Microcide, Safe Hands, Zest, Bactivir, Instant safe and Vitro, some of which are imported products. Also among those that failed the various test parameters and not fit for use by the population include Arrows sanitizer produced by the Makerere University Pharmacy department.
25 Hand Sanitizer Brands Fail NDA Efficacy Test10 Apr 2020, 07:55 Comments 254 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: fake sanitizers
Mentioned: National Drug Authority-NDA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.