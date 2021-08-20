In short
An eyewitness Sulaiman Ssekanwagi says that the truck driver was trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle from the opposite direction but swerved off the road and overturned.
25 Injured as Truck Overturns in Seeta Trading Centre
20 Aug 2021
In short
Tagged with: 25 Injured in Fatal Accident at Seeta Trading Center
Mentioned: Accident
