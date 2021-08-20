Kimbowa Ivan
25 Injured as Truck Overturns in Seeta Trading Centre

20 Aug 2021 Mukono, Uganda
Some of the survivors at Mukono general hosipital.

An eyewitness Sulaiman Ssekanwagi says that the truck driver was trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle from the opposite direction but swerved off the road and overturned.

 

