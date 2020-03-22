Wambuzi Reacheal
25- Year-Old Drowns in Kiko Wetland

22 Mar 2020, 11:31 Comments 99 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Part of Kiko wetland, file photo.

The deceased who is a student of St. Joseph vocational centre of plumbing who has been undergoing industrial training at the National Water and Sewerage Cooperation, Kamuli branch had gone to conduct personal studies on the different water pipes within Kiko wetland.

 

