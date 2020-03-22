25- Year-Old Drowns in Kiko Wetland

In short
The deceased who is a student of St. Joseph vocational centre of plumbing who has been undergoing industrial training at the National Water and Sewerage Cooperation, Kamuli branch had gone to conduct personal studies on the different water pipes within Kiko wetland.
25- Year-Old Drowns in Kiko Wetland22 Mar 2020, 11:31 Comments 99 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Misc Report
