25-year-Old Jailed Seven Years for Battering Granny in Omoro

In short
Brain Okello, a resident of Ongako Sub–County in Omoro district was recently captured on a video attacking his grandmother Lucy Anek, 82. The video caused public uproar on social media leading to Okello’s arrest and trial on charges of attempted murder.
25-year-Old Jailed Seven Years for Battering Granny in Omoro12 May 2020, 20:46 Comments 97 Views Court Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Francis Dawa Matenga Chief Magistrate of Gulu attempted murder gulu high court omoro man jailed seven years for attempting to murder his granny
Mentioned: Omoro District gulu high court ongako sub county
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.