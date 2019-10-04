250 Nurses Graduate from Villa Maria Training School

In short
Doctor Edward Ssemwanga, the Medical Superintendent of Villa Maria Missionary Hospital noted that he is confident that the graduates have acquired the skills required to perform the responsibilities that await them ahead.
250 Nurses Graduate from Villa Maria Training School4 Oct 2019, 10:55 Comments 180 Views Education Health Updates
