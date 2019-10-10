Pamela Mawanda
250 Teenagers to Participate in Tennis Mentoring Programme

10 Oct 2019, 17:50 Comments 73 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Education Report
L-R; Miss Y+, Alice Vivian Nabanoba, Godwin Byamuka,from Tartan Burners Athletics Club, U.S Mission Spokesperson , Phil Dimon, Vice President Uganda Tennis Association, Dean Kibirige and Tennis Player, David Oring pose with tennis rackets during the launc

It will target 250 students aged between 13 to 18 years from the districts of Hoima, Arua, Gulu, Jinja and Kalangala. The clinics will be carried out in public space over the weekend.

 

