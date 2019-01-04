250 Water Meters Vandalized in Luweero

In short
NWSC Luweero Branch Manager Ronald Kisakye suspects that the meters are sold to dealers who extract copper material and melt them into coins, door knobs, handrails and plumbing fittings among others.
250 Water Meters Vandalized in Luweero4 Jan 2019, 18:17 Comments 226 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Analysis
A water meter targeted by vandals. The vandals extract copper from the meters and use to make coins among other things
