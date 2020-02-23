250 Youth Empowered to Fight HIV through Tennis Sport

In short
The Program provides HIV/AIDS education and awareness, in honour of fallen African American tennis player, Arthur Ashe, the first and only African American male to win the U.S Open and Wimbledon singles titles. Ashe learned in 1988 that he had contracted AIDS through a blood transfusion and became an HIV/AIDS activist. He died in 1993 of AIDS-related pneumonia.
250 Youth Empowered to Fight HIV through Tennis Sport23 Feb 2020, 10:34 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Health Misc Report
