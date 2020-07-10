2,500 Elderly Persons to Benefit from SAGE Program in Hoima

In short
This is the first time that the elderly persons in Hoima are enrolled to benefit from the program since its inception 10 years ago. In its pilot, the government extended support to persons aged above 65 in selected districts, except for Karamoja where the bar was lowered to persons aged 60.
2,500 Elderly Persons to Benefit from SAGE Program in Hoima10 Jul 2020, 15:59 Comments 141 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Updates
The eldery persons who turned up for registration at Kasasa Church in Busiisi division Hoima Municipality .Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: SAGE elderly persons
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.