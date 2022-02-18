2500 Guests Invited to Attend Kasana-Luwero Diocese Silver Jubilee Celebrations

In short
On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Kasana Luwero Diocese will mark 25 years and the preparations are in high gear ahead of the jubilee celebrations.
2500 Guests Invited to Attend Kasana-Luwero Diocese Silver Jubilee Celebrations18 Feb 2022, 16:53 Comments 95 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Updates
Kasana Luwero Diocesan Administrator FX Mpanga and Fr Lawrence Kimbowa after addressing media on preparations ahead of Silver Jubilee celebrations
